Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $86.35 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 898,695 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of SoFi Technologies worth $86,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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