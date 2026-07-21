Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 21,271 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of AeroVironment worth $40,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $174,681,000 after buying an additional 235,685 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,270 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $143,692,000 after buying an additional 73,963 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $89,772,000 after buying an additional 77,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,055 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $135,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Clear Str upgraded shares of AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.68.

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More AeroVironment News

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AeroVironment Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.20 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.88.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.AeroVironment's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

See Also

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