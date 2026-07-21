Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 438,930 Shares of Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,554 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 438,930 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Klarna Group worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Klarna Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Klarna Group by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

Klarna Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:KLAR opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Klarna Group plc has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.09.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Klarna Group's quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klarna Group plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Klarna Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Klarna Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Klarna Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAR

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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