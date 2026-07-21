Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,099 shares of the company's stock after selling 406,730 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.40% of Twist Bioscience worth $71,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company's stock worth $188,874,000 after buying an additional 1,812,146 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,377,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company's stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,722 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company's stock worth $239,787,000 after purchasing an additional 832,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 934.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,241 shares of the company's stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 567,481 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners set a $110.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $673,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,354.48. The trade was a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 14,205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,274,898.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,404.75. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,772 shares of company stock worth $4,756,549. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 6.8%

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The firm's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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