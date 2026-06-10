Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 152,784 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 152,784 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Trimble worth $79,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Trimble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,980,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,226 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Trimble by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 126,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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