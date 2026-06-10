Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 205,564 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,111 shares of the company's stock after selling 205,564 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $102,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 94.4% during the third quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,038,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,132,000 after acquiring an additional 989,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,082,000 after acquiring an additional 859,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,706,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company's stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 17.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 13,856.54%.The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.47.

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Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,349 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $499,442.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,948.84. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,786 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $210,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,636.34. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,937 shares of company stock worth $1,646,126. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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