Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 352,593 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 352,593 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.00% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,258 shares of the company's stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 333,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. Adaptive Biotechnologies's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADPT

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $269,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 390,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,522,117.04. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 51,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $1,145,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,095.60. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,544 shares of company stock worth $17,857,363. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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