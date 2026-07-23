Amphenol Corporation $APH is Davis R M Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,402 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 19,098 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 3.0% of Davis R M Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $171,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 336,867 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 101,344 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0%

APH stock opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.19 and a twelve month high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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