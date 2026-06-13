Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,020 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $120,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $139.57. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here