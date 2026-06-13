Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,411 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 51,908 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

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About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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