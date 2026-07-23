Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,550 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $178.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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