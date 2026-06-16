Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 0.9% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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