Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462,907 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 1,116,031 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Amphenol worth $1,143,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of APH stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.08 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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