Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,711 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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