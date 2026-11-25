Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1,666.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,735 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 1,820,522 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $162,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 141.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 370,149 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 216,609 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,912 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128,056 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $65,949,028.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,855,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,961,554.72. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recent Amphenol Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about APH:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remains supportive overall: Baird kept an “Outperform” rating, and the provided analyst roundup lists 11 buy ratings and no sell ratings. Amphenol jumps as investors revisit strong growth outlook

Recent analyst coverage remains supportive overall: Baird kept an “Outperform” rating, and the provided analyst roundup lists 11 buy ratings and no sell ratings. Negative Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target from $105 to $90, a reduction that could temper near-term expectations despite the continued “Outperform” rating. Baird analyst recommendations

Baird lowered its price target from $105 to $90, a reduction that could temper near-term expectations despite the continued “Outperform” rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also calls attention to pronounced share-price swings. That volatility may make investors more cautious, even as the available articles emphasize strong growth rather than a fresh deterioration in the business. Is Amphenol Stock Paying You Enough For The Swings?

Amphenol Stock Down 4.9%

APH opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buy back $4 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a decrease from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.21.

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Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas and sensor products. Its offerings also include cable assemblies and related components used to transmit signals and power in electronic equipment and systems. The company serves customers in a range of markets, including communications and information technology, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, mobile devices and data networks. Its products are used in applications such as vehicles, communications infrastructure, commercial aircraft and industrial equipment.

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