Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.65% of Amphenol worth $7,705,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here