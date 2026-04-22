Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 990,097 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Amphenol worth $347,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.94. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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