Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,165 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amphenol by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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