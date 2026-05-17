Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,715 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 30,035 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 6.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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