Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,097 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 41,162 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $82,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

APH stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.08 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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