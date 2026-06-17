Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,534 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 29,992 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia's holdings in Amphenol were worth $70,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 829,732 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 166,549 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 137,742 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of APH opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company's fifty day moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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