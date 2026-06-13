Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,989 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 50,542 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $219,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Amphenol by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.08 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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