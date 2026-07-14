Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Down 1.9%

APH opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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