Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Amphenol were worth $46,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,938 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 1.9%

APH opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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