Amphenol Corporation $APH Stake Reduced by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,446 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:APH opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

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