Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Holdings Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,006 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 89,835 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 2.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amphenol worth $158,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE APH opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.16. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.19 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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