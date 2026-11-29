Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 276,928 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $43,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. TRB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.1% during the third quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 67,425 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.2% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 770,832 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $64,975,000 after purchasing an additional 359,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 116.2% in the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 97,341 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $106.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $65,949,028.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,855,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,961,554.72. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.8%

APH opened at $75.14 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 42.53%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a drop from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buy back $4 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems. Its products include antennas, sensors, cable assemblies and related components used to connect and support electronic systems. The company serves customers across industries including communications, information technology and data communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products are used in applications ranging from mobile devices and data networks to vehicles and aircraft.

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