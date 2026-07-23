Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL Position Raised by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Free Report) by 302.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,060 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Amplitude worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,486 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 123,886 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,399 shares of the company's stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Amplitude by 93,569.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 93,669 shares of the company's stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $178,274.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,004,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,375.37. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $50,605.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,826.98. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $371,678 in the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Stock Down 8.9%

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $907.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The business's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amplitude from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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