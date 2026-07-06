Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 548,590 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Amprius Technologies worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 442,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. Clear Str began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

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Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,943,830.66. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,170,554.60. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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