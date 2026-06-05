Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,545 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amrize worth $34,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amrize by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amrize by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 214,393 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,960,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of Amrize by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at about $996,000.

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Amrize Stock Performance

AMRZ opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In other news, CFO Ian A. Johnston bought 4,250 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $250,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,983.40. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jaime Hill bought 3,184 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.34 per share, for a total transaction of $179,386.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,464,840. This trade represents a 13.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 71,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amrize has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amrize

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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