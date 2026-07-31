Amundi Acquires 454,006 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Amundi boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,814 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 454,006 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.29% of PACCAR worth $176,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts: Sign Up

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $133.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered PACCAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

Key Headlines Impacting PACCAR

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

Positive Sentiment: PACCAR’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.43 versus the $1.36 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.55 billion compared with expectations of $7.05 billion. Revenue increased slightly year over year, while margin gains and record parts revenue reinforced the company’s earnings quality. Why PACCAR Is Up After Q2 Margin Gains and Record Parts Revenue

PACCAR’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.43 versus the $1.36 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.55 billion compared with expectations of $7.05 billion. Revenue increased slightly year over year, while margin gains and record parts revenue reinforced the company’s earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call commentary highlighted stable truck demand, regulatory clarity and continued strategic investments, supporting expectations for relatively resilient margins and a firm outlook. PACCAR Earnings Call Highlights Strong Momentum

Management’s earnings-call commentary highlighted stable truck demand, regulatory clarity and continued strategic investments, supporting expectations for relatively resilient margins and a firm outlook. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its PACCAR price target from $155 to $164 and maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating confidence that earnings strength can support additional appreciation. JPMorgan Raises PACCAR Price Target

JPMorgan raised its PACCAR price target from $155 to $164 and maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating confidence that earnings strength can support additional appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its target from $125 to $157, while Citigroup raised its target from $125 to $140. These revisions suggest analysts see improved fundamentals, even though both firms retained neutral-style ratings. Analyst Price Target Revisions

Wells Fargo increased its target from $125 to $157, while Citigroup raised its target from $125 to $140. These revisions suggest analysts see improved fundamentals, even though both firms retained neutral-style ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to assign an average “hold” rating to PACCAR. The cautious consensus, combined with Citigroup’s “neutral” and Wells Fargo’s “equal weight” ratings, indicates that valuation and the already-strong share performance remain areas of investor concern. PACCAR Receives Average Hold Rating

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PACCAR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PACCAR wasn't on the list.

While PACCAR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here