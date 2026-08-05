Amundi Buys 196,099 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Amundi increased its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) by 4,268.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,693 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.54% of PHINIA worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PHINIA by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on PHINIA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities set a $98.00 price objective on PHINIA in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised PHINIA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.33.

View Our Latest Report on PHINIA

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $100,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,195.49. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $183,415.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,623.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHINIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PHINIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: PHINIA’s second-quarter revenue exceeded expectations, supporting the view that demand and business growth remain solid despite profitability pressure. An analysis highlighted the factors driving the company’s growth. PHINIA Beats Expectations: What’s Driving the Growth?

PHINIA’s second-quarter revenue exceeded expectations, supporting the view that demand and business growth remain solid despite profitability pressure. An analysis highlighted the factors driving the company’s growth. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its estimate for second-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.07 from $1.81, suggesting it expects improved earnings in that period. However, the firm maintained a generally cautious outlook for other periods.

Northland Securities raised its estimate for second-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.07 from $1.81, suggesting it expects improved earnings in that period. However, the firm maintained a generally cautious outlook for other periods. Negative Sentiment: PHINIA’s second-quarter earnings missed estimates, despite higher sales. Increased employee costs and an unfavorable product mix weighed on margins and caused EPS to come in below expectations. PHINIA Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Employee Costs

PHINIA’s second-quarter earnings missed estimates, despite higher sales. Increased employee costs and an unfavorable product mix weighed on margins and caused EPS to come in below expectations. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its PHINIA EPS forecasts for Q3 2026 to $1.74 from $1.78, Q4 2026 to $1.69 from $1.73, and full-year 2026 to $6.25 from $6.36. It also cut its Q4 2027 estimate to $1.61 from $1.78 and full-year 2027 to $7.21 from $7.28. These revisions indicate concern that cost pressures and product mix may persist.

PHINIA Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:PHIN opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.17. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $86.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $918.83 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. PHINIA's payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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