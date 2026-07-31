Amundi Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.85% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $215,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,989,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $173,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,351,064,000 after buying an additional 109,508 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $85,821,000 after buying an additional 61,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 48,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,378.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,023.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,231.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,275.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,408.55.

Read Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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