Amundi Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. $GROY

Amundi raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.30% of Gold Royalty worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gold Royalty by 1,918.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 990,515 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GROY. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gold Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of GROY stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.94. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Gold Royalty had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Profile

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Free Report).

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