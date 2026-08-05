Amundi Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Amundi grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO - Free Report) by 1,763.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,778 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,473 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $778,828,000 after purchasing an additional 50,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,323 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $303,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 494,472 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $149,820,000 after acquiring an additional 76,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,887 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4,534.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 399,207 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $120,956,000 after acquiring an additional 390,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Bio-Rad Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Bio-Rad Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bio-Rad reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of $1.75–$2.34 and roughly matching the $2.61 earned in the prior-year quarter. Revenue of $651 million also surpassed the approximately $624 million consensus estimate. Bio-Rad Laboratories Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Bio-Rad reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding analyst estimates of $1.75–$2.34 and roughly matching the $2.61 earned in the prior-year quarter. Revenue of also surpassed the approximately $624 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and liquidity remained supportive: gross profit increased modestly to $345.8 million, operating cash flow was $98.7 million, and cash and equivalents rose to approximately $517 million. A large reported net-income figure was also boosted by items beyond operating performance, making adjusted EPS the more relevant measure for investors. Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Falls on Q2 2026 Earnings

Profitability and liquidity remained supportive: gross profit increased modestly to $345.8 million, operating cash flow was $98.7 million, and cash and equivalents rose to approximately $517 million. A large reported net-income figure was also boosted by items beyond operating performance, making adjusted EPS the more relevant measure for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s second-quarter earnings call provided additional detail on the results and outlook, which investors will use to assess demand trends, margins, and execution through the rest of 2026. Bio-Rad Laboratories Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s second-quarter earnings call provided additional detail on the results and outlook, which investors will use to assess demand trends, margins, and execution through the rest of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined about 0.1% year over year , while operating profit eased to $72.6 million. The limited top-line growth is a concern because Bio-Rad’s valuation is elevated, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50.

Revenue declined about , while operating profit eased to $72.6 million. The limited top-line growth is a concern because Bio-Rad’s valuation is elevated, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50. Negative Sentiment: Bio-Rad guided to fiscal 2026 revenue of $2.5 billion–$2.6 billion, versus consensus of approximately $2.6 billion. The lack of a clearly stated EPS outlook and the lower end of the sales range likely tempered the positive impact of the quarterly earnings beat. Bio-Rad Laboratories Quarterly Earnings Results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $303.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $332.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.73 and a 1-year high of $343.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

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