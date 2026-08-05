Amundi Raises Stock Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Amundi boosted its stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,632 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.18% of CAE worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CAE alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,797 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $406,923,000 after buying an additional 229,270 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 192,636 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CAE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,185 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 281,112 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CAE opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. CAE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered CAE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider CAE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAE wasn't on the list.

While CAE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here