Amundi Sells 276,054 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Amundi lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751,825 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 276,054 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.70% of Ingersoll Rand worth $220,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,147,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,781 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,726,308,000 after buying an additional 3,423,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,476,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,543,017,000 after buying an additional 222,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,641,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,239,158,000 after buying an additional 1,237,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,224,643,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Key Headlines Impacting Ingersoll Rand

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingersoll Rand reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86 , ahead of the $0.83 consensus estimate and up from $0.80 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion , exceeding the $1.96 billion estimate. Ingersoll Rand Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ingersoll Rand reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , ahead of the $0.83 consensus estimate and up from $0.80 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5% year over year to , exceeding the $1.96 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion , above the approximately $7.9 billion analyst consensus, signaling continued demand and order momentum. The company cited strong organic growth, portfolio strength and consistent execution. Ingersoll Rand Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to , above the approximately $7.9 billion analyst consensus, signaling continued demand and order momentum. The company cited strong organic growth, portfolio strength and consistent execution. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was listed at approximately $3.57 , above the $3.48 consensus estimate. However, reports characterized the earnings forecast as essentially steady, limiting the upside reaction compared with the revenue outlook.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was listed at approximately , above the $3.48 consensus estimate. However, reports characterized the earnings forecast as essentially steady, limiting the upside reaction compared with the revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned that Ingersoll Rand’s valuation remains elevated, with a price-to-earnings ratio above 50 and a PEG ratio above 5. Earlier commentary also argued that cash-flow performance leaves limited room for further upside, increasing the risk of profit-taking after the earnings release. Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Pricey As Cash Flow Leaves Little Upside

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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