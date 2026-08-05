Amundi Sells 32,858 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Amundi reduced its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,858 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.15% of Revvity worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,800,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,044,000 after buying an additional 265,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Revvity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,606,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,693,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,161,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,595,000 after purchasing an additional 533,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,917,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 305,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,844,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,202,000 after purchasing an additional 650,083 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Revvity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Revvity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revvity reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share , exceeding analyst expectations of approximately $1.21–$1.23 and rising from $1.18 a year earlier. Revenue and earnings both surpassed estimates. RVTY Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Revvity reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding analyst expectations of approximately $1.21–$1.23 and rising from $1.18 a year earlier. Revenue and earnings both surpassed estimates. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for diagnostic testing products and improving demand for drug-development tools supported the quarter. Wider margins and solid cash flow also helped the company raise its full-year outlook. Revvity raises annual profit, revenue forecasts

Strong demand for diagnostic testing products and improving demand for drug-development tools supported the quarter. Wider margins and solid cash flow also helped the company raise its full-year outlook. Positive Sentiment: Revvity increased fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40 , above the $5.25 analyst consensus, and set revenue guidance at approximately $2.8–$2.9 billion .

Revvity increased fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the $5.25 analyst consensus, and set revenue guidance at approximately . Neutral Sentiment: The quarterly dividend remains $0.07 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of about 0.2%, providing limited income support for investors.

The quarterly dividend remains $0.07 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of about 0.2%, providing limited income support for investors. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue declined 1.3% year over year , indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by profitability, mix and diagnostics strength than by broad-based sales growth.

Quarterly revenue declined , indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by profitability, mix and diagnostics strength than by broad-based sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Although the outlook was raised, the revenue forecast is only around the existing consensus estimate. With RVTY trading near its 12-month high and above its long-term moving averages, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger growth before bidding the shares higher.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.36.

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Revvity Stock Down 3.6%

RVTY opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.26%.The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Further Reading

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