Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,835 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 384,596 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $65,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard Puccio, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.46, for a total value of $584,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,177 shares in the company, valued at $18,763,014.42. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vivek Jain sold 3,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,746.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,437,216.24. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,676,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 17.4%

Shares of ADI opened at $312.95 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $395.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.29 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.620-4.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Arete Research lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $487.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $469.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Latest Analog Devices News

These are some of the ADI news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: ADI reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $4.37 billion, up 42% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $4.06—both above analyst estimates. Record fiscal 2026 revenue rose 38% to $15.2 billion, supported by industrial and data-center demand. Company results release

ADI reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $4.37 billion, up 42% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $4.06—both above analyst estimates. Record fiscal 2026 revenue rose 38% to $15.2 billion, supported by industrial and data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Management cited broad-based growth, with more than two-thirds of fiscal 2026 growth coming from markets outside AI. The company also generated $5.5 billion in free cash flow and returned $5.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. MarketBeat analysis

Management cited broad-based growth, with more than two-thirds of fiscal 2026 growth coming from markets outside AI. The company also generated $5.5 billion in free cash flow and returned $5.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Negative Sentiment: Q1 fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.62–$4.02 has a midpoint below the cited analyst consensus of $3.88, despite revenue guidance of $4.3–$4.6 billion. Holiday factory shutdowns, higher expenses and limited factory capacity may weigh on near-term margins and constrain upside, helping explain why the earnings beat did not reassure investors. The Motley Fool analysis

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that help customers sense, measure, interpret and process real-world signals. Its offerings include analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management products, radio-frequency technology, sensors and digital signal processing solutions. The company's products are used in industrial automation, automotive systems, communications infrastructure, healthcare equipment, consumer devices and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report