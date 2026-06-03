Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI is Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's 5th Largest Position

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 2.1% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $72,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of ADI opened at $423.20 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $373.87 and its 200-day moving average is $323.96. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.05 and a 52-week high of $435.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $31,519,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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