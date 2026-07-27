Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,908 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 0.8% of Castleark Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $371.86 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $401.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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