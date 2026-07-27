Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,298 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Analog Devices worth $543,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $371.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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