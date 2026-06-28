Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,490 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $78,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Analog Devices by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 661.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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More Analog Devices News

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $387.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.52. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $434.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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