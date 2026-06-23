Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 661.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $445.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The company has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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