Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $375.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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