Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 317,248 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 4.8%

ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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