Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823,304 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 37,208 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.78% of Analog Devices worth $1,036,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $429.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $397.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.37. The company has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.00 and a 1 year high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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