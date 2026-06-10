Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2%

Analog Devices stock opened at $404.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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