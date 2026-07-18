Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Lessened by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,060 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.3% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $101,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $375.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here