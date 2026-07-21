Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Lowered by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 11.6% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8,951.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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